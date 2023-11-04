McMaster University to Review Professor’s Controversial Social Media Comment

McMaster University has announced that it will be conducting a review after one of its professors made a controversial social media comment about a pro-Palestinian protest. The university stated that the comment made the professor does not align with its values or responsibilities as healthcare educators and professionals.

The professor in question, Dr. Eva Lonn, who is the medical director of cardiac health and rehabilitation at McMaster University, made the comment on a LinkedIn post discussing a pro-Palestinian protest in Brooklyn, New York. In her comment, she stated, “deport them all to where they came from.” This comment received significant backlash from various individuals and groups, leading to a Change.org petition calling for the university to address the matter.

After facing criticism, Dr. Lonn apologized for her comment, stating that it was made in the heat of the moment amid ongoing events in the Middle East. She expressed regret for the pain her remarks may have caused and emphasized her commitment to diversity and inclusivity among her patients, colleagues, and students.

McMaster University has acknowledged the comment and has stated that it is not reflective of their values in promoting inclusive excellence. The university, however, did not provide any additional details regarding the ongoing review process.

As of now, the fate of Dr. Lonn’s employment at McMaster University remains uncertain. The review will likely assess whether her comment violates any university policies or ethical standards. McMaster University is known for its commitment to diversity and its dedication to fostering an inclusive community for members from all backgrounds and faiths.

