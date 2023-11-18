New Article: Hamilton Public School Board Trustee Faces Controversy Over Social Media Posts

A Hamilton public school board trustee is currently under scrutiny for her social media posts in support of the people of Gaza. Sabreina Dahab, who serves as the Ward 2 trustee for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB), revealed on a social media platform on November 14 that an external investigation was launched the HWDSB board of trustees at the end of October regarding her posts expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

According to Dahab, the investigation claims that her advocacy activities breach the trustee code of conduct, and a third party will be employed to oversee the investigation. Dahab expressed concerns that this inquiry is an attempt to silence her for openly condemning Israeli apartheid while sharing posts about protests calling for an end to the siege of Gaza. Emphasizing her stance, Dahab asserted that the siege must be lifted, and the occupation must come to an end.

In response to Dahab’s statement, HWDSB board chair Dawn Danko declined to comment and did not confirm the ongoing investigation. Danko, however, stated that all board members play a pivotal role in fostering inclusivity, safety, and a welcoming environment within the community. She referred to the board’s policy manual for further details about the values and responsibilities that trustees are obliged to adhere to at HWDSB.

Councillor Cameron Kroetsch of Ward 2 voiced his support for Dahab on a social media platform, describing the investigation as undemocratic and an attempt to censure her. Kroetsch expressed hope that the external investigator would promptly dismiss this alleged attempt. Furthermore, Kroetsch stated his willingness to contribute to Dahab’s defense against what he referred to as “nonsense.”

Dahab, who participated in a student-led protest, made a recent statement on social media, urging elected officials in the education sector to take charge during challenging times like these engaging in necessary teaching and leadership roles.

As the situation unfolds, the HWDSB is considering revisions to their social media guidelines and contemplating the requirement for trustees to consult with the board’s communications team before participating in interviews with journalists.

FAQ: