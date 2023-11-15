Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Launches Investigation into Trustee’s Social Media Posts

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) has initiated an investigation into the social media activity of Ward 2 trustee Sabreina Dahab, relating to her support for Palestinian human rights. The board alleges that Dahab violated its Trustee Code of Conduct. In a statement released on her personal social media account, Dahab expressed concern that the investigation was an attempt to silence her advocacy for the end of the siege of Gaza and her condemnation of Israeli apartheid.

While Dahab strongly condemns Israeli apartheid and believes that peace can only be achieved through lifting the siege of Gaza and ending the occupation, she rejects the conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism. Additionally, Dahab called on Education Minister Stephen Lecce to address anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia within Ontario’s education system.

CHCH News reached out to Dahab for comment, but she indicated that her lawyer has advised against speaking about the matter. A spokesperson for HWDSB chair Dawn Danko declined to comment specifically on Dahab’s statement, citing the importance of maintaining confidentiality. However, the spokesperson emphasized the role of all trustees in fostering inclusivity, safety, and a welcoming community within the board.

Independent Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Sarah Jama expressed solidarity with Dahab and all individuals facing repercussions for their support of Palestinian human rights. Jama herself has faced criticism for her statements on the “occupation of Palestine,” which did not reference the attack carried out Hamas militants on Israeli civilians in October. Jama later apologized for the omission, but was subsequently expelled from the Ontario NDP caucus and censured the legislature.

