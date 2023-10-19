Sarah Jama Threatens to Sue Premier Doug Ford for Accusing Her of Antisemitism

Sarah Jama, a Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) in Hamilton, Ontario, has threatened to sue Premier Doug Ford for defamation after he accused her of antisemitism. Jama’s lawyer, Stephen Ellis, served Ford with a cease and desist letter on Thursday, demanding that he remove his social media post and issue a public apology. Jama maintains that Ford’s accusations were reckless and malicious, and she will not tolerate attempts to tarnish her reputation in such a public manner.

The controversy started when Jama posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the occupation of Palestinian land. Although she did not directly mention the Hamas attacks, Ford released a statement claiming that Jama has a history of antisemitism and hateful views.

In response, Jama’s lawyer argues that Ford’s statements implied that she is racist, sympathetic to terrorism, and unfit to represent her constituents. While Jama did not remove her original post, she added an apology and denounced the Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians.

This week, the Ontario legislature is debating a motion to censure Jama unless she removes her statement and apologizes in the House. The motion would prevent her from asking questions or participating in debates. Hamilton residents are concerned that if the motion passes, their city will no longer have a voice at Queen’s Park.

Supporters of Jama argue that silencing her would deny the voters of Hamilton Centre representation in the government. They believe that the Ford government is trying to silence Jama’s critical voice and avoid being asked difficult questions. NDP leader Marit Stiles criticized the motion, stating that removing an elected MPP’s ability to speak should not be taken lightly.

It is important to note that CBC Hamilton reached out to the premier’s office for comment but did not receive a response.