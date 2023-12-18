Juicy Burger Bar Faces Closure Amidst Lease Dispute

Summary: Popular restaurant Juicy Burger Bar in Hamburg is set to close its doors, citing lease termination. However, the property owner’s attorney claims that the lease actually ended in 2023 due to non-payment and rejected new-lease offers. Despite the closure, the restaurant remains optimistic about its future and plans to come back stronger.

Juicy Burger Bar, a beloved establishment that has been serving the community for nearly a decade, recently announced its impending closure on social media. They revealed that the building they lease had been sold, resulting in the termination of their lease agreement effective December 16.

However, the situation seems to be more complex than initially stated. Thomas D. Lyons, the attorney representing the property owner, countered the restaurant’s claims. According to Lyons, the lease for the space occupied Juicy Burger Bar actually ended on March 31, 2023. He further stated that the decision to end the restaurant’s occupancy was made after they rejected new-lease offers and failed to pay the full amount due for their use of the space.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances and the timing of the closure during the holiday season, Juicy Burger Bar expressed gratitude towards its employees and supporters in their social media post. The owners emphasized the importance of their staff, who have been an integral part of the business since its inception. They assured that they are working to support their employees, who have become like family.

However, this closure is not the end of the road for Juicy Burger Bar. The owners remain hopeful for the future and aim to return stronger than ever. They intend to take the restaurant to the next level and are exploring opportunities to make a comeback.

While the full details of the lease dispute may still be unclear, the closure of Juicy Burger Bar serves as a reminder of the challenges faced businesses, particularly during uncertain times.