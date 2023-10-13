Videos of Hamas Terrorists’ Violent Acts Spread on X and Telegram

Videos allegedly showing Hamas terrorists engaging in violent acts during the recent attack on Israel have been widely shared on the app X and the messaging app Telegram. According to NBC News, these videos, created Hamas and its military wing, the Qassam Brigades, have garnered millions of views on X and have also been viewable on Telegram.

Many users on X claim to be reposting official Hamas content from the attack on Israel, while on Telegram, videos from the official Qassam Brigades account are labeled as first-person footage from the terrorists who were involved in the attack. X has not provided any comment on the matter, while Telegram CEO Pavel Durov stated that the platform removes harmful content but also recognizes its role in providing war-related content as a source of information for researchers, journalists, and fact-checkers.

The presence of these videos on X and Telegram has raised concerns about the platforms’ content moderation policies. Other major tech platforms have not been found to host such overt violent videos, although footage from the war remains widespread. Tech Against Terrorism, a nonprofit group, expressed disappointment in the responses of tech companies to the dissemination of officially branded terrorist material.

X, under the leadership of Elon Musk, has scaled back its moderation teams and changed the definition of a “verified” user to prioritize those who pay for a premium subscription. The nonprofit Tech Transparency Project has highlighted Hamas content on X, flagging concerns about algorithmic promotion of such videos. The European Commission has warned X about allowing terrorism videos on its platform and has escalated its inquiry, which could result in fines.

Telegram has also long been known as a platform where terrorist and extremist content proliferates. The Qassam Brigades’ active Telegram channel, with over 600,000 subscribers, contains videos purportedly from the recent invasion. Experts have expressed worry that these Hamas videos could inspire further acts of violence, similar to how ISIS used violent videos for recruitment purposes years ago.

While the spread of these videos raises concerns about online platform moderation and the potential for radicalization, it also underscores the need for effective content moderation procedures to prevent the dissemination of violent and harmful content produced terrorist organizations.

Definitions:

1. Hamas: A Palestinian Islamist political and military organization that aims to establish an independent state of Palestine.

2. Qassam Brigades: The military wing of Hamas.

Sources:

– NBC News: [Link]

– Tech Transparency Project: [Link]