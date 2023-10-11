Hamas Releases Video of Female Captive and Children

Hamas’s Qassam Brigades has released a video showing the release of a female hostage and two children. The video, aired on Al Jazeera, showed the woman and children from behind and was shot from a distance. The men, believed to be Hamas fighters, can be seen walking away after leaving them near a fence, possibly the border between Israel and Gaza.

The Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, stated that the woman is an Israeli national and that she and her two children were released after being detained during clashes. The video has been met with skepticism Israeli media, with some reporters calling it a “media stunt” and others suggesting that the release occurred earlier. There have been conflicting reactions to the video.

The release comes amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. Hamas captured approximately 150 people on Saturday, prompting Israel to declare war on Gaza. The Israeli military’s relentless bombing over five days has resulted in the deaths of over 1,050 people, including hundreds of civilians, and has injured over 5,000 others. The UN Palestinian refugee agency reports that 250,000 people have been displaced and that the situation has become a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Israeli military has also suffered significant casualties, with over 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, losing their lives since Saturday. The release of the female hostage and the two children adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict.

Sources:

– AFP news agency