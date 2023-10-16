Hamas Supporters Utilizing Deepfake Technology for Propaganda Campaign

A woman from Rishon LeZion, Israel, fell victim to a disturbing deepfake incident recently. Hackers infiltrated her WhatsApp account and posted a voice message to one of her groups, in which a voice can be heard shouting the word “kidnapped.” The message caused panic among her acquaintances, who feared a potential security incident.

Israeli startup Clarity conducted an investigation into the incident and found evidence suggesting the use of deepfake technology. Deepfakes are created using artificial intelligence and involve manipulating images, videos, and audio clips. In this case, the hackers were able to replicate the woman’s voice obtaining authentic voice samples.

This incident occurred just days after a Hamas terror attack and massacre in the Gaza Strip. The victim, named Hilit, is an actress who believes that her profession made her an attractive target for the perpetrators. Samples of her voice are readily available online, making it easier for hackers to create convincing deepfakes.

The method which the hackers gained control of Hilit’s WhatsApp account remains unclear. Although it is common for hackers to request verification codes to take over accounts, Hilit did not receive any such requests. However, she did receive a call from an unidentified number before the incident occurred, and her husband later discovered that her Facebook account was being accessed from the West Bank’s Barkan region.

This incident highlights the concerning use of deepfake technology Hamas supporters as a tool for their propaganda campaign against Israel. Deepfakes can be used to spread misinformation and manipulate public opinion. It is crucial for individuals and platforms to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent deepfake attacks.

