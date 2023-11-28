Training Videos Reveal Hamas’ Strategic Military Drills

Newly released training videos provide substantial evidence suggesting that Hamas has been meticulously preparing for its October 7 attack on the Israeli border for the past three years. Interestingly, these drills were conducted merely two kilometres away from Israel’s territory. The footage, which exhibits military exercises in imitation Israeli bases and villages, can be found on Hamas channels and has been publicly accessible since 2020.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, BBC Verify and BBC Arabic have extensively analyzed the footage, conducting a joint investigation to unearth the intricate details of Hamas’ preparation. The conclusions drawn from this investigation are nothing short of remarkable.

Rather than relying on quotes, our analysis reveals the depth and intensity of Hamas’ training efforts. The group’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, codenamed the four drills as “Strong Pillar” and personally supervised a coalition of Gaza’s armed factions throughout the exhaustive three-year period. By overseeing these exercises, Haniyeh aimed to project a “strong message and a sign of unity” across the entire Gaza territory.

Through a more comprehensive examination of these training videos, questions naturally arise. To address common queries, we have provided a set of frequently asked questions below:

As the world delves deeper into understanding the motives and strategies of groups like Hamas, this new information sheds greater light on the meticulous planning and training efforts employed the organization. It is crucial to remain vigilant and continue to monitor such developments, as they have significant implications for regional stability and security.

(Source: BBC.com)