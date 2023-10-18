Hamas Expands Online Reach on Telegram, Despite Social Media Bans

Hamas, following a recent terror attack, has experienced a significant increase in its online presence through the messaging app, Telegram. Despite being banned from various social media platforms, the group’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, has witnessed a tripling of its Telegram followers, as well as a tenfold increase in video views and engagement with its content.

Telegram, a platform founded Pavel Durov and known for its loose content moderation rules, has attracted extremist groups and far-right organizations. Although new internet laws in the European Union and restrictions major tech companies have removed Hamas from other platforms, it has managed to maintain a presence on Telegram.

The al-Qassam Brigades’ channel, which previously received an average of 25,000 views per post, now garners over 300,000 views post-attack. Additionally, a Hamas spokesperson’s video messages channel has seen its follower count rise from 166,000 to over 414,000 since October 7.

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, defended the presence of Hamas on the platform, arguing that Telegram does not use algorithms to promote content. He stated that the Hamas channels on Telegram serve as valuable sources of firsthand information for researchers, journalists, and fact-checkers. Additionally, Durov raised concerns about the potential consequences of shutting down these channels, questioning whether it would save lives or put more lives at risk.

The issue of content moderation on social media platforms remains a topic of discussion, and the situation with Hamas on Telegram highlights the complexities surrounding this matter. Telegram’s approach, where users only receive content from subscribed channels, differs from algorithms used on other platforms. As technology companies grapple with the challenges of regulating content, the ongoing debate and scrutiny continue.

