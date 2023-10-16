Hamas Grows Following on Telegram After Terror Attack

Since its terror attack on Israel in October, Hamas has seen a surge in followers on Telegram, a popular messaging app. The al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, have experienced a tripling in their following on Telegram, with a ten-fold increase in views of their content. Hamas is classified as a foreign terror organization in the US, and new internet laws in the European Union hold social media platforms responsible for hosting terrorist content.

While companies like Meta (formerly Twitter) and Google prohibit Hamas accounts, Telegram has allowed the group to continue using its service. Telegram’s loose content moderation rules have made it popular among extremist groups internationally, including far-right groups in the US. Following the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, Telegram’s popularity grew as proponents of election conspiracy theories turned to the platform after being banned from mainstream sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, has defended his decision to allow Hamas to use the platform, stating that shutting down their channel could potentially endanger more lives. Durov argues that Telegram is different from other platforms because it does not use algorithms to promote content and that Hamas Telegram channels serve as a source of first-hand information for researchers, journalists, and fact-checkers.

While critics of social media have tried to hold platforms accountable for the content they host, US courts have generally dismissed such litigation. Internet platforms have significant leeway in moderating their content, protected the First Amendment and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Overall, the growth of Hamas’ following on Telegram is concerning, as it provides a platform for spreading their message to a wider audience. However, it is important to note that not all followers may be supporters, as journalists, researchers, and others could also be monitoring the accounts. Telegram’s popularity among extremist groups raises concerns about its role as an effective propaganda tool.