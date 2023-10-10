Social Media Becoming a Battleground for Hamas-Linked Content

Social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram, are facing an onslaught of violent videos and graphic images shared Hamas amid the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Content moderation experts and a Hamas official have revealed that the extremist group is taking advantage of the lack of content moderation on some social media sites to terrorize civilians and spread propaganda.

The influx of graphic content on social media platforms mirrors tactics previously employed extremist groups like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda. These groups exploited the absence of guardrails on social media platforms to spread violent footage. In response, social media companies removed and banned accounts associated with these groups.

However, the issue has resurfaced, particularly on X and Telegram. X, under Elon Musk’s ownership, has disbanded safety and content moderation teams, allowing graphic content to spread unchecked. Telegram, a messaging platform with virtually no content moderation, has become a starting point for sharing graphic imagery before it finds its way onto other platforms.

Israeli organizations that monitor social media for hate speech and disinformation have reported that content often begins on Telegram before spreading to X and other platforms. Achiya Schatz, director of FakeReporter, an Israeli organization that tracks disinformation and hate speech, expressed concern over the lack of responsiveness from X. He noted that there was no longer anyone at the company to address reported issues.

While platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok have shown responsiveness in removing graphic images and misinformation, Telegram and X have not responded to requests for comment regarding their content moderation practices.

The impact of this flood of violent content on social media has been profound. Israelis are avoiding social media platforms due to the fear of encountering graphic footage featuring missing loved ones. Parents have been advised to keep their children off social media apps, and schools have issued guidance regarding limited social media use.

This strategy Hamas to use social media as a battleground is aimed at establishing their own narratives and gaining support from allies. By circulating graphic content, the extremist group aims to provoke fear, confusion, and psychological warfare. Although the tactics employed Hamas are not identical to those of ISIS, the Hamas official admitted that their social media strategy has been successful.

Sources:

– The New York Times