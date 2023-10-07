Hamas Claims to Have Captured Israeli Soldiers in Unprecedented Attack

A senior Hamas leader, Saleh al-Arouri, has announced that the group has captured enough Israeli soldiers during an unprecedented attack against Israel to secure the release of all Palestinian prisoners held Israeli authorities. Al-Arouri stated, “We managed to kill and capture many Israeli soldiers. The fighting is still on.” While he did not provide specific figures, he mentioned that senior officers were among those captured.

According to Addameer, a prisoners’ rights NGO, there are currently nearly 5,200 Palestinians being held in Israeli jails, including women, minors, and those under administrative detention. The Israeli army has confirmed that soldiers and commanders have been killed and taken as prisoners of war but has not released official figures.

Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, launched a large-scale operation against Israel, resulting in dozens of casualties and hundreds of injuries. The operation began in response to the killing of four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, settler attacks, and tensions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Al-Arouri emphasized that the group is engaged in a battle for freedom and will continue fighting until they achieve victory, freedom, and independence. He stated, “This is not a [hit-and-run] operation; we started an all-out battle.” He also warned that a land invasion Israel is possible and that Hamas is prepared for the worst-case scenario.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country is “at war,” while Palestinian officials assert that the end of the Israeli occupation is necessary for security, stability, and peace in the region. The United States pledged to support Israel’s defense, while the UK, EU, and Ukraine condemned Hamas’s operation.

