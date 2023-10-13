Hamas’ Preparation for Deadly Attack on Israel

Less than a month before the deadly attack Hamas fighters on Israel, the group posted a propaganda video on social media showing a dress rehearsal of the assault. The video depicted fighters using explosives to blast through a replica of the border gate, moving through a full-scale reconstruction of an Israeli town, and firing automatic weapons at paper targets. The live-fire exercise, known as operation “Strong Pillar,” also showcased militants wearing body armor and combat fatigues, destroying mock-ups of the wall’s concrete towers and a communications antenna.

Despite having extensive preparations for the attack, Hamas managed to conceal its intentions from Israel’s security and intelligence services. There were indications and warnings that should have been picked up, but they either went unnoticed or did not prompt the necessary preparations to prevent the terrorist acts. The Associated Press verified key details from videos released Hamas over the past year, revealing the location of the mock-up town and its connection to a Palestinian town in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas intentionally misled Israeli officials into believing that raids were being planned in the West Bank rather than Gaza. Additionally, the timing of the exercise was significant as it coincided with the anniversary of Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza. Last year’s Strong Pillar exercise showcased Hamas fighters storming a mockup Israeli military base and seizing men playing the roles of Israeli soldiers as hostages.

Israeli officials, including Bradley Bowman, a former U.S. Army officer, acknowledged that the scope and coordination of the attack took them surprise. The failure to anticipate and stop the attack can be traced back to Israel’s decision to build a larger wall in response to recurring attacks from Hamas militants tunneling under the border fence. The upgraded barrier, fortified with cameras, razor wire, and seismic sensors, cost $1.1 billion and was completed in 2021. However, despite these measures, Hamas managed to breach the wall using explosives and bulldozers.

The attack involved various tactics such as using commercial drones to drop explosives on cameras and communication gear, targeting ammunition boxes of roboguns, using paragliders to transport militants, and deploying homemade rockets. Satellite images captured the extensive damage done at the heavily fortified Erez border crossing, with gaping holes in sections of the wall. Once the wall was breached, Hamas fighters overwhelmed Israeli defenses, attacked an army base, and targeted kibbutzim and a music festival.

The extent of Hamas’ preparation and the effectiveness of their tactics highlights the need for enhanced vigilance and more comprehensive security measures to prevent future attacks.

