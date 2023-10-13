Analysis: Hamas’ Preparations for Deadly Attack on Israel Hidden in Plain Sight

Less than a month before carrying out a deadly attack that claimed the lives of over 1,200 Israelis, Hamas fighters conducted a public dress rehearsal. This rehearsal was showcased in a two-minute propaganda video posted on social media, where Hamas fighters practiced breaching a replica of the border gate, moving through a full-scale reconstruction of an Israeli town, and using automatic weapons to engage targets.

While Israeli security and intelligence services were caught off guard Hamas’ ability to breach Gaza’s defenses, it appears that the group had hidden its extensive preparations in plain sight. The Associated Press reviewed videos released Hamas and matched the location of the mock town to a patch of desert outside a Palestinian town in the Gaza Strip.

There are indications that Hamas intentionally misled Israeli officials into believing they were preparing for raids in the West Bank instead of Gaza. The timing of the exercise, which was moved up almost four months to coincide with the anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, also suggests careful planning Hamas.

The failure to anticipate and stop the attack on Israel can be traced back to Israel’s recurring problems with Hamas militants tunneling under the border fence. In response, Israel invested in a $1.1 billion project to fortify its defenses, including a “smart fence” with cameras, razor wire, seismic sensors, and remote-controlled machine guns.

However, on the day of the attack, Hamas fighters quickly breached Netanyahu’s wall using explosives and bulldozers. They utilized commercial drones to target cameras and communications gear, and snipers targeted Israel’s roboguns attacking their ammunition boxes. Homemade rockets and unconventional tactics filled the gap of heavy artillery.

Satellite images revealed significant damage at the heavily fortified Erez border crossing, with gaping holes in the border wall. Once breached, Hamas fighters overwhelmed Israeli defenses, disabling radio towers and radar sites, impeding the ability of Israeli commanders to respond effectively. The militants attacked nearby army bases, engaged in intense firefighting, and carried out attacks on civilian targets.

In conclusion, Hamas had meticulously prepared for the deadly attack on Israel, hiding their preparations in plain sight. Israel’s failure to anticipate and prevent the attack can be attributed to a decade-long struggle with Hamas militants and the limitations of its fortified defenses.

