Hamas’ Extensive Preparations for Deadly Assault on Israel

In a surprising revelation, it has been discovered that the Hamas militant group had been conducting public dress rehearsals and releasing propaganda videos prior to launching their deadly assault on Israel. The videos, which were posted on social media, showed militants using explosives to blast through a replica of the border gate and carrying out operations that included the destruction of mock-ups of the wall’s concrete towers and a communications antenna.

Despite Israel’s highly regarded security and intelligence services, they were caught off guard the extent of Hamas’ preparations for the attack. There were indications that should have been picked up but were either overlooked or did not spark the necessary preparations to prevent the assault. The videos released Hamas were reviewed and verified the Associated Press, and satellite imagery was used to match the location of the mocked-up town to a patch of desert outside a Palestinian town in the Gaza Strip.

It is believed that Hamas intentionally misled Israeli officials into thinking they were planning raids in the West Bank rather than Gaza. The timing of the exercise was also significant, as it was moved up nearly four months this year to coincide with the anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005. The scale and coordination of the attack took Israeli officials surprise, despite their knowledge of other capabilities possessed Hamas, such as drones, booby traps, cyberattacks, and marine forces.

This failure to anticipate and stop the attack can be traced back to at least a decade ago when Israel faced recurring attacks from Hamas militants tunneling under the border fence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed building a bigger wall, which was completed in 2021 with financial help from the US. The upgraded barrier includes a “smart fence” equipped with cameras, razor wire, and seismic sensors, as well as concrete towers topped with remote-controlled machine guns.

However, in the recent assault, Hamas fighters breached the wall in a matter of minutes using explosive charges and bulldozers to widen the breaches. They used off-the-shelf commercial drones adapted to drop grenades and mortar shells, and even employed paragliders to provide airborne troops. Homemade rockets were also used to substitute for heavy artillery.

The extent of the damage caused the attack is evident in satellite images, which show gaping holes in the border wall. Once the wall was breached, hundreds of Hamas fighters streamed through, disabling radio towers and radar sites to impede the Israeli commanders’ ability to respond effectively.

This revelation sheds light on Hamas’ extensive preparations for the deadly assault and raises questions about the intelligence failures on the part of Israeli security forces.

