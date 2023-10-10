Chinese Social Media Users Show Support for Palestine Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has sparked a wave of support for Palestine on Chinese social media platform, Weibo. With nearly 600 million users, Weibo offers insight into the narratives and sentiments permitted in China’s digital spaces.

Posts on Weibo have highlighted antisemitism and anger towards Israel. Some commenters drew comparisons between Israel and Japan, referencing Japan’s actions during World War II which are disliked in China. Others went so far as to accuse Israel of being a Nazi state.

A significant factor contributing to the anti-Israel sentiment on Weibo is the memory of Du Zhaoyu, a Chinese lieutenant colonel who was killed in a 2006 Israeli air raid while on a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. This tragic event has resonated with Chinese netizens, fueling their support for Palestine.

It is worth noting that while Weibo is heavily moderated and may not accurately represent the consensus in China, it provides a window into the sentiments permitted within the country’s digital spaces.

China’s official stance on the conflict has been to call for calm, as Hamas launched a significant attack on Israel, prompting Israeli airstrikes and a siege of Gaza. However, on Weibo, many users have associated their sympathy for the Palestinian people with their dislike for the United States. There is a prevalent belief that opposing war means opposing the United States, and discussions about the conflict often express animosity towards the US.

Support for Palestine is evident on Weibo, as top comments on news reports and state media agencies express solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Underlying these discussions is a general animosity towards the United States, which is seen as a major troublemaker in global conflicts, along with Britain and Israel.

Blaming the United States for wars is a recurring theme on Weibo, reflecting the perceived role of Washington as an imperialist warmonger. This narrative aligns with the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party and its portrayal of the US as a global instigator of conflicts.

Overall, Weibo offers insights into the support for Palestine and the anti-Israel sentiment among Chinese social media users. However, it is important to consider that Weibo may not reflect the consensus of the entire population, as the platform is heavily regulated and moderated.

