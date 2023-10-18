Hamas Exploits Social Media to Spread Propaganda Despite Platform Bans

Experts warn that Hamas and affiliated accounts are taking advantage of the ongoing struggle faced social media companies to strike the right balance in moderating content. Hamas, a banned organization on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok – has managed to reach large audiences on these platforms, spreading violent images and political messages supporting the recent terrorist attacks in Israel. Accounts sympathetic to Hamas have garnered hundreds of thousands of followers since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began earlier this month.

One Telegram account, Gaza Now, gained over 1.3 million followers, up from 340,000 before the attacks. This account, aligned with Hamas, has shared graphic footage of terrorist activities against Israeli soldiers. While major social media platforms have policies against extremist content and have banned Hamas-related accounts, these groups exploit platforms with less moderation, such as Telegram, increasing the difficulty for technology companies to contain their message.

Platforms like YouTube, which had suspended Gaza Now’s account, and Telegram have emerged as popular channels for pro-Hamas messaging. The official Al-Qassam Brigades account, Hamas’s military wing, has seen its followers triple since the conflict began. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov acknowledged removing “millions of obviously harmful content,” but highlighted the importance of not barring Hamas outright, claiming they serve as a source of information for researchers and journalists. However, social media companies like X, owned Elon Musk, are criticized for allowing the spread of falsehoods and extremist content.

While Hamas directly claimed accounts present challenges for social media platforms, many users have accused the platforms of suppressing or removing pro-Palestinian content. The platforms have faced backlash for overzealous content removal, including instances where peaceful protests in the United States were suppressed. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has acknowledged that some content was mistakenly removed due to a bug in Instagram’s system, and they are working to address the issue.

Hamas and affiliated accounts exploiting social media platforms reflect the ongoing struggle faced technology companies in moderating extremist content. Despite bans, Hamas supporters continue to disseminate their messages using platforms with less moderation, making it increasingly challenging for social media companies to strike the right balance.

