Hostages’ Social Media Accounts Used as Propaganda Hamas

Experts have identified a new tactic being used extremist groups, where they seize the social media accounts of kidnapped individuals to livestream attacks and issue threats. Hamas, in particular, has been hijacking the Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp accounts of Israeli hostages, broadcasting violent messages and waging psychological warfare.

After the recent Hamas attack in October, family and friends of Gali Shlezinger Idan received frantic messages to check her Facebook page. They discovered that Hamas members were using her account to livestream themselves holding her and her family hostage, as missiles and gunfire raged around them. Similar incidents involving other Israeli hostages have since been reported, with Hamas infiltrating hostages’ social media accounts and using WhatsApp chats and Facebook groups to issue death threats.

Thomas Rid, a professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University, said that this tactic “weaponizes social media in a way I don’t think we’ve seen before.” This is particularly distressing for those close to the hostages, as social media becomes a lifeline for them in searching for updates and finding hope, only to have it shattered when discovering that someone else has taken control of the posts.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which are all owned Meta, have declined to comment on these incidents. However, two members of Facebook’s security team, speaking anonymously, confirmed that Hamas had gained access to the Facebook accounts of the hostages to carry out livestreams and post content. The accounts have since been made private and the livestreams removed.

Targeting individuals’ social media accounts in this manner is a devastating new aspect of online propaganda. It is a strategy that exploits the psychological impact on both the hostages and their loved ones, further exacerbating an already distressing situation.

