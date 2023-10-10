WhatsApp Group Becomes Lifeline for Israelis During Terrorist Attack

In the midst of a terrorist attack that left their border kibbutz in lockdown, frightened Israelis turned to their neighborhood WhatsApp group for safety and support. As the terrorist gunmen went on a killing and kidnapping spree, the tight-knit community shared snippets of information, videos, and tips on how to stay safe. However, their trust in the group was shattered when Hamas terrorists took control of some captive citizens’ phones and sent false messages, tricking members into opening their safe rooms.

Nadav Peretz, a nurse who was in a safe room at the time, recalls the harrowing experience of receiving a deceptive message that claimed it was safe to open the doors. Meanwhile, another group of Hamas terrorists used a kidnapped teenage boy to gain entry into a neighbor’s home placing him at the front door. Many residents are still missing, feared dead or abducted into Gaza, leaving the peaceful kibbutz of 400 people in a state of shock and grief.

For Eli Dudaei and Nadav Peretz, the sound of air raid sirens at 6:30 am signaled the start of their terrifying ordeal. They swiftly sought refuge in a safe room, using blankets to muffle any noise that their dog Mek might make. However, as the attack escalated, the couple received distressing messages on the kibbutz’s WhatsApp group, reporting violence and attempts to break into safe rooms.

The couple said their goodbyes to their parents and sent messages of love, unsure if they would make it out alive. The situation grew more grim as Hamas fighters broke into people’s homes and carried out kidnappings and killings. Ten hours after the attack, IDF soldiers arrived and evacuated survivors from the kibbutz.

The resilience and sense of community displayed the kibbutz members throughout the ordeal demonstrates the power of technology in uniting people in times of crisis. Despite the betrayal experienced on the WhatsApp group, the platform provided a lifeline for sharing vital information and providing support to one another during the traumatic events.

