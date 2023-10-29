UK Security Minister Urges Tech Companies to Remove “Hamas Hate” Content

Britain’s security minister, Tom Tugendhat, has called on social media platforms like YouTube, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Facebook to swiftly remove content promoting “Hamas hate.” Tugendhat emphasized the importance of preventing social media sites from being used to recruit, radicalize, or spread hatred, particularly in light of the recent Hamas attack on Israel. During a series of face-to-face meetings with tech executives in New York and San Francisco, Tugendhat urged social media bosses to act responsibly and remove terrorist posts.

In his discussions, Tugendhat highlighted the potential unintentional profit that some tech companies may be making from terrorism and emphasized that nobody should capitalize on the pain and suffering of innocent Israelis and Palestinians. He praised the responsiveness of social media platforms in removing hateful content but stressed the need for continued collaboration to ensure platforms are not being used to promote division and hatred. Tugendhat’s core message to tech executives was to be aware of the content on their platforms and not use ignorance as an excuse, stating that being part of a network that promotes hatred and division has significant consequences.

As a security minister with direct experience of military conflict, Tugendhat empathized with the challenges faced the Israelis, who are currently engaged in urban warfare as they prepare to invade Gaza in response to Hamas’s terror attacks. He defended Israel’s right to take necessary steps to protect its people while acknowledging the high cost of such actions.

While Tugendhat did not speculate on Iran’s involvement in the Hamas attack, he criticized Tehran’s backing of the terror group and highlighted the Iranian regime’s contribution in terms of ammunition, training, and funding. However, he refrained from commenting on whether the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) should be listed as a terror group publicly.

Regarding the search for British hostages taken Hamas, Tugendhat affirmed the UK government’s commitment to providing assistance and using British intelligence to locate them. He did not disclose whether he had direct contact with Qatar or called for the expulsion of Hamas’s leaders who reside in Doha, Qatar’s capital. Tugendhat expressed the government’s determination to secure the release of British citizens wherever they may be in the world.

FAQ