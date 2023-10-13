Terrifying Hours: How a WhatsApp Group Became a Lifeline During the Hamas Attack

In the early hours of Saturday 7 October, a WhatsApp group called “Be’eri Mothers Emergency” became a lifeline for the residents of a kibbutz in southern Israel. As Hamas militants wreaked havoc on the community, the women in the group chat – some huddled together with their families in safe rooms – used the platform to share information, ask for help, and comfort each other.

Over the course of the attack, which lasted 20 hours, the women described the sounds of gunshots and explosions outside, shared tips on coping with smoke-filled rooms, and repeatedly called for assistance. The group chat exposed the growing desperation of the residents as they questioned the whereabouts of the army, why help was taking so long, and how to ensure their safe rooms were properly secured.

Survivors estimate that around 100 people were killed and many were taken hostage during the attack. The WhatsApp group, consisting of approximately 200 members, reveals minute-by-minute accounts of how Hamas militants roamed the neighborhood, killed residents, and set homes on fire. The messages within the chat demonstrate the residents’ resilience and support for one another, but also their increasing despair as it became clear that help from the Israeli state would not arrive in time.

The stories of three members of the WhatsApp group were shared with the BBC in detail, shedding light on the harrowing experiences of those trapped in the kibbutz during the attack. The women who participated in the chat expressed gratitude for the lifeline it provided during their most desperate moments.

Sources:

Alice Cuddy, BBC News

Definitions:

Kibbutz: A collective community in Israel, typically based on agriculture.

Militants: Individuals engaged in armed conflict or terrorism.

Hamas: A Palestinian political and military organization.