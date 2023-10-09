Jewish Holiday Music Festival Turns Deadly Near Gaza-Israel Border

The Tribe of Nova music festival, intended to be a joyful celebration of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, descended into chaos and tragedy when Hamas militants attacked the event near the Gaza-Israel border. According to Israeli rescue organization Zaka, news outlets, and social media accounts, terrified festival-goers ran and sought cover from the gunfire. The attack resulted in an estimated 260 fatalities, with the number expected to rise as the area is cleared.

This assault on the music festival was part of a larger surprise attack Hamas fighters who breached a fortified border fence. Videos shared on social media showed scenes of panic and violence, with festival attendees attempting to escape gunshots and witnessing abductions. One video depicted a young woman being snatched men on a motorbike while pleading for help. Another showed festival-goers running through a field in a desperate attempt to reach their cars.

Shoam Gueta, a witness at the festival, described the chaos and horror that ensued. Gueta and a group of 20 people hid in the bushes for nearly six hours, urging silence as the attack unfolded. He observed people being shot as they tried to take cover and witnessed a woman being attacked with a knife. The attackers were indiscriminate and ruthless, as evidenced their burning of cars and the unrelenting violence.

The festival organizers expressed their sympathies and stated their cooperation with security forces in locating missing individuals. This tragedy serves as a grave reminder of the ongoing tensions and conflict in the region.

