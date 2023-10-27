Halsey Finds Love Again: Introducing Her New Boyfriend

After her recent breakup with screenwriter Alev Aydin, Halsey has found happiness in a new relationship. The popular singer has been spotted getting cozy with Canadian actor Avan Jogia. While the couple has been keeping their romance low-key, they recently made their first public appearance together at L.A. Fashion Week.

Rumors of their relationship first started circulating in June when Halsey and Jogia were seen enjoying a beach getaway in Barcelona. Although neither of them addressed the speculation at the time, Halsey has since shared cryptic photos on her Instagram story that seem to feature Jogia.

It seems like their bond has been growing stronger, as Jogia has been spotted accompanying Halsey on multiple occasions. They were seen together at a flea market in Silver Lake, and Jogia was even photographed arriving at Halsey’s home. Sources close to the couple have revealed that Jogia has been a constant source of support for Halsey, helping out with tasks and spending quality time with her and her son.

This new relationship comes after Halsey’s split from Aydin earlier this year. The former couple share a son, Ender Rider, and despite the breakup, they continue to co-parent amicably.

As Halsey and Jogia embark on this new chapter together, fans can’t help but speculate about what the future holds for the couple. Only time will tell if their love story will stand the test of time, but for now, it seems like Halsey has found comfort and happiness in the arms of her new boyfriend.

