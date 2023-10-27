Pop Star Halsey Shows Off New Relationship in Spooky Halloween Photos

Pop sensation Halsey has set social media abuzz with her recent Instagram post, revealing her new love interest. The “Without Me” singer, known for her chart-topping hits, shared a series of Halloween-themed images showcasing her long-rumored boyfriend, Avan Jogia. The news, first reported PEOPLE, has fans excited about this latest development in Halsey’s personal life.

In the Instagram post, Halsey can be seen wearing a stunning black latex dress and spooky face paint, perfectly capturing the Halloween spirit. Jogia, a Canadian actor, stands beside her, donning an all-black outfit, complete with a leather trench coat, cropped tee, and pants. The duo looks undeniably chic and ready to take on the night.

Confirming their relationship, Jogia also shared snapshots from their date night, revealing their affectionate bond. In one photo, the couple holds hands, gazing directly into the camera lens, showcasing their deep connection. Jogia didn’t miss the opportunity to tag Halsey, making their relationship public and official.

The couple first sparked dating rumors back in June when they were spotted together on a beach in Barcelona. Since then, fans have eagerly followed Halsey and Jogia’s journey, waiting for the couple to confirm their relationship status.

Halsey’s Halloween-themed reveal has given fans something to celebrate amidst the spooky season. As her music continues to captivate audiences worldwide, her personal life is also garnering attention. Excitement and support pour in from fans, who can’t wait to see what both Halsey and Jogia have in store next.

