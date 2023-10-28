Halsey and Avan Jogia: A Match Made in Spooky Heaven

Halloween is not just about costumes and candy for Halsey and Avan Jogia. The two celebrities recently took their relationship to the next level making it Instagram official. While rumors of their romance started swirling back in September, the couple’s joint appearance on social media confirms their blossoming love story.

Halsey, known for her gothic aesthetic and boundary-pushing style, kicked off the Instagram announcement with a series of photos that showcased her dark and glamorous look. Dressed in a black latex corset, flowing maxi skirt, and gloves, she channeled her inner Morticia Addams. But the real surprise came when the carousel of solo shots revealed two intimate pictures of Halsey and Avan Jogia.

In one photo, Jogia tenderly wraps his arm around Halsey’s back and shoulder, while in the other, they strike a pose together, oozing chemistry. The couple’s undeniable connection and shared love for unconventional beauty made this Halloween announcement all the more fitting.

While it’s unclear exactly when their romance began, avid followers of Halsey had previously caught glimpses of the pair’s chemistry during their outings in Barcelona, Spain. However, the Halloween photoshoot solidified their relationship status, leaving fans overjoyed and curious about what’s next for the couple.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Halsey?

A: Halsey is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her unique musical style and captivating performances.

Q: Who is Avan Jogia?

A: Avan Jogia is a Canadian actor, activist, and artist who has appeared in various films and television series, gaining recognition for his talent and charisma.

Q: When did Halsey and Avan Jogia make their relationship Instagram official?

A: Halsey and Avan Jogia made their relationship Instagram official just in time for Halloween, with a spooky-themed photoshoot preceding their joint appearance on the social platform.

