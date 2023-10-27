New Celebrity Romance Alert: Halsey and Avan Jogia Spotted Holding Hands

In an unexpected turn of events, singer Halsey has been seen holding hands with actor Avan Jogia, sparking rumors of a new romance. The pair was spotted at the Luis De Javier fashion show, where Halsey took to Instagram to share a series of photos. One picture in particular caught the attention of fans, as it showed Halsey and Jogia posing together in matching outfits, with their hands entwined.

This public display of affection is the first time the couple has acknowledged their relationship, despite rumors circulating since September. Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, seems to be hard-launching this latest chapter in her love life.

Although details about their relationship remain scarce, insiders have revealed that Halsey and Jogia have been spending a significant amount of time together and are growing more serious. Sources close to the couple have described them as a strong team, with Jogia offering his unwavering support to Halsey in both her personal and professional life.

Interestingly, Us Weekly has also obtained photos of Halsey meeting up with her ex-boyfriend, Alev Aydin, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son named Ender. However, eyewitnesses have noted that the former flames appeared to be in good spirits and co-parenting well, suggesting a friendly relationship between them.

Halsey and Aydin, who started dating in 2019, welcomed their son in July 2021. Despite their split, Halsey has expressed her joy and love for motherhood, cherishing every moment with her son.

This new romance marks a fresh chapter for Halsey, who has been in high-profile relationships in the past, including Evan Peters, G-Eazy, and YungBlud. As for Jogia, he previously dated Australian actress Cleopatra Coleman and was in a long-term relationship with Zoey Deutch.

As fans eagerly watch this new celebrity couple, only time will tell if Halsey and Jogia’s relationship continues to blossom or if it’s just a fleeting romance. One thing is for sure, Halsey’s love life continues to captivate the public’s attention. Stay tuned for more updates on this intriguing romance.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Halsey?

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her unique style and powerful vocals. She has released several hit songs and albums throughout her career, including “Without Me,” “Bad at Love,” and “Manic.”

2. Who is Avan Jogia?

Avan Jogia is a Canadian-British actor, singer, and activist. He is known for his roles in television shows like “Victorious” and “Twisted,” as well as films like “Shaft” and “Zombieland: Double Tap.” Jogia is also an outspoken advocate for social issues, particularly focusing on youth empowerment and LGBTQ+ rights.

3. How long were Halsey and Alev Aydin together?

Halsey and Alev Aydin started dating in 2019 and were together for approximately two years. They welcomed their son, Ender, in July 2021. Despite their split, Halsey and Aydin have maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their child.