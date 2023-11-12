Paramount Plus Strikes New Partnership with Microsoft to Expand Reach on Xbox Consoles

Paramount Plus has recently forged an exciting partnership with Microsoft that brings its streaming service to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles in several new markets, including the UK and Ireland. This collaboration allows fans to indulge in their favorite Paramount Plus shows and movies on the same platform they enjoy gaming, creating a seamless entertainment experience.

The expansion of Paramount Plus to Xbox consoles not only caters to viewers in the UK and Ireland but also extends to Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Latin America (including Brazil), and Switzerland. This move enables a wider audience to access Paramount Plus’ array of popular content, characters, and franchises. From exciting series like Halo, Fellow Travellers, The Curse, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to well-loved classics like NCIS and Frasier, users can dive into a vast and diverse library of entertainment.

In addition, production for the second season of the highly anticipated Halo series commenced in Iceland in September of last year. The show, which was renewed for a second season even before its debut, has drawn attention from fans and critics alike. While some controversies ensued concerning the depiction of Master Chief, with the character showing his face and engaging in explicit scenes, the series has managed to captivate viewers with its compelling storyline and high-quality production.

Thanks to the Paramount Plus-Microsoft partnership, fans in the mentioned markets can now enjoy their favorite shows and movies seamlessly on their Xbox consoles. This collaboration reflects Paramount’s commitment to maximizing reach forging global partnerships and providing an enhanced viewing experience for its growing audience.

FAQ

1. Which markets can access Paramount Plus on Xbox consoles?

Answer: The new partnership between Paramount Plus and Microsoft extends the availability of the streaming service on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Latin America (including Brazil), and Switzerland.

2. What shows and movies can users watch on Paramount Plus?

Answer: Paramount Plus offers a diverse range of content, including popular series like Halo, Fellow Travellers, The Curse, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, NCIS, and Frasier.

3. When did production for the second season of Halo begin?

Answer: Production for the second season of the highly anticipated Halo series commenced in Iceland in September of the previous year.