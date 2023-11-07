Halo Infinite Implements New Multi-Core Customization Feature, But at a Cost

Halo Infinite players rejoiced as 343 Industries, the developer behind the game, introduced a highly anticipated feature: customisation items that can be used across different ‘Spartan Cores’ in multiplayer mode. This addition has undoubtedly been welcomed the community. However, an unfortunate consequence has left some fans disappointed – an increase in store bundle prices.

Keen-eyed players have noticed that certain bundles in Halo Infinite have seen a price hike since the implementation of the ‘multi-core’ functionality 343. Understandably, this change has raised concerns among the community. In response to the growing backlash, the team’s community director took to Twitter to offer an explanation.

In a lengthy statement, the community director addressed the issue, stating that “shop prices on many offers have changed in conjunction with multi-core functionality being added to customization content.” The pricing adjustments were made to account for the introduction of new coatings that are multi-core enabled. Additionally, existing coatings and all helmets were updated to work on all cores, which led to further adjustments in the store offers.

It’s important to note that while many offers from Seasons 1 to 4 have been updated, there are still some past offerings that will receive updates in the future as more multi-core coatings become available. The developer emphasizes the implementation of a transparent approach throughout the adjustment process.

While the idea of charging more for items with enhanced functionality may seem reasonable, it’s understandable that the community has mixed feelings about the increased store bundle costs. The developer acknowledges this concern, stating that it “isn’t necessarily what everyone wants to hear.”

As the future seasons of Halo Infinite unfold and more functionality is added, it remains to be seen how 343 will manage these changes. It’s essential for the studio to strike a balance between providing new features for players and maintaining a fair and enjoyable experience. Ultimately, the success and longevity of the game will depend on finding this equilibrium.

It is important to bear in mind that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is entirely free-to-play, with only the campaign requiring a purchase or an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Despite the price adjustments for certain customization items, players can still enjoy the core multiplayer experience without any additional financial obligation.

What are your thoughts on this development? Do you believe it is fair to increase prices for enhanced functionality? Share your opinions below.

FAQ

Q: What is the multi-core functionality in Halo Infinite?

A: The multi-core functionality allows players to use customisation items across different ‘Spartan Cores’ within the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite. This feature provides enhanced flexibility in personalizing the appearance of their characters.

Q: Will all store bundles in Halo Infinite see an increase in price?

A: The price adjustments currently apply to certain existing bundles in Halo Infinite. Not all store bundles are affected the increased costs.