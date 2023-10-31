New Monster Movies to Stream for Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to cozy up on the couch and indulge in some spooky movie marathons. If you’re looking for new additions to your watchlist, we’ve got you covered with two monster movies that are sure to give you chills and thrills. Whether you prefer classic horror or modern supernatural tales, these films are must-sees for any horror enthusiast.

Old School Pick: Monster Squad

“Monster Squad” is a classic horror comedy from 1987 that will transport you back to your childhood love of monsters. Directed Fred Dekker and co-written Shane Black, this film follows a group of misfit kids who form their own club, aptly named Monster Squad, and become embroiled in a battle against Count Dracula and his band of horrifying creatures.

What sets “Monster Squad” apart is its ability to blend horror, humor, and heart. Each kid brings their own unique skills to the team, making them a formidable force against the monsters. But what truly sets this film apart is its portrayal of the monsters themselves. Initially presented as menacing creatures, the story gradually humanizes them, revealing their vulnerabilities and inner conflicts.

New School Pick: The Last Voyage of the Demeter

If you’re craving a more modern take on supernatural horror, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is a must-watch. Released in recent years, this film injects new energy into the vampire genre setting a Dracula story on a shipping vessel in 1897. Directed André Øvredal and written Bragi F. Schut Jr. and Zak Olkewicz, it offers a fresh perspective on the iconic vampire.

The beauty of “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” lies in its juxtaposition of stunning shots of the ocean with claustrophobia-inducing spaces aboard the ship. As the crew realizes they are facing an insidious evil, tension and suspense build, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. This film serves as a prequel to Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” adding an extra layer of intrigue for fans of the original novel.

So get ready to dim the lights, grab your popcorn, and settle in for a Halloween movie night like no other. These monster movies are sure to deliver a mix of scares, laughs, and unforgettable moments, making your Halloween season truly spooktacular.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where can I stream “Monster Squad” and “The Last Voyage of the Demeter”?

Both movies can be streamed on various platforms, including Amazon and Netflix. Check your preferred streaming service to see if they are available.

2. Are these movies suitable for all ages?

“Monster Squad” is a family-friendly horror comedy that can be enjoyed viewers of all ages. However, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is a more intense film that contains violence and may not be suitable for younger audiences.

3. Can I watch “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” without prior knowledge of the Dracula story?

Absolutely! “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” functions as a standalone film and provides enough context for viewers who may not be familiar with the original Dracula story. However, if you’ve read Bram Stoker’s novel, you may appreciate the film’s connection to it even more.