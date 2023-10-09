Snapchat Launches Phantom House for Halloween Fun

Snapchat has introduced its latest project, Phantom House, to enhance the Halloween spirit and provide an interactive experience for users. The multimedia series takes place entirely within the Snapchat app and features three Snap Stars: Tony Talks, Sofie Dossi, and Ezee, who attempt to escape the Phantom House. With the help of Secret Level, a production studio known for its unique storytelling and visuals, Snapchat brings this thrilling narrative to life.

What sets Phantom House apart is its interactive nature. Users can immerse themselves in the story exploring the Phantom House through Augmented Reality (AR) lenses and discovering crucial clues to assist the Snap Stars in their quest for freedom. Additionally, Snapchat will bring the virtual environment of Phantom House to life in New York on October 16th, providing attendees with a unique and exciting adventure. Maybelline and Disney+ will also participate in the event, adding their own spin to Snapchat’s Phantom House celebration.

Snapchat’s Phantom House aims to make the Halloween season unforgettable, combining storytelling, augmented reality, and user participation. Users can also explore Snap’s new AI-generated Dreams images, adding a magical touch to their adventure. Brands have the opportunity to partner with the Phantom House project and engage with Snapchat’s large user base during Halloween, as 80% of Snapchat users plan to use the app during this time.

In the following weeks, Snapchat users can prepare to be captivated the world of Phantom House, filled with mystery, secrets, and fascinating experiences. Get ready for an exciting Halloween journey and let the unknown fascinate your senses. Snapchat’s Phantom House is here to make your Halloween absolutely unforgettable.

Source: Onur Demirkol