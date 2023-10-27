Pumpkin Picking Trend: Farms Cash in on Social Media Buzz

Pumpkin picking has become a widespread Halloween tradition, attracting customers eager for a fun, outdoor experience thanks to the influence of social media. Farmers across the UK are capitalizing on this trend and turning it into a lucrative business venture. With the promise of fresh air, adventure, and the opportunity to handpick their own pumpkins, people are flocking to farms to join in the excitement.

In the Vale of Glamorgan, five farms are offering a pick-your-own experience, planting a staggering 100,000 pumpkins collectively. Phil Handley of Mostyn Kitchen Garden attests to the financial benefits, stating that farmers can potentially make £30,000 per acre. With an average price of £5 per pumpkin, this adds up to substantial earnings.

Forage Farm, situated on the Penllyn Estate, has seen an impressive increase of 40% in ticket sales this year alone, with an estimated 4,000 people expected to participate in pumpkin picking activities over the weekend. The farm attributes much of its success to social media, which amplifies its popularity and attracts both new and returning customers.

Pumpkin picking offers a unique experience that appeals to families and individuals alike. The appeal isn’t limited to the hunt for the perfect pumpkin; it extends to the joy of sharing their experiences on platforms like Instagram. Customers relish the opportunity to take part in an age-old tradition while also creating lasting memories with their loved ones.

This growing trend has caught the attention of farmers’ organizations, such as the Farmers’ Union of Wales, who recognize the potential of diversifying traditional agricultural practices. It not only provides an additional income source but also brings farming closer to the public, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the industry.

As the popularity of pumpkin picking continues to soar, farmers are beginning to view it as a viable option for sustainable income. Despite the challenges that come with planning and preparing for this annual event, the rewards are undeniable. So, if you’re looking for an exciting, Instagram-worthy activity this Halloween, head to a local farm and indulge in the thrill of pumpkin picking.

