The Rise of Pop Culture and Rave-Inspired Celebrations for Halloween

Halloween, one of the most important dates on the American calendar, is only three weeks away, taking place on October 31st. In Brazil, the celebration of Halloween is gaining more and more followers, especially among Generation Z and avid consumers of American productions, such as movies and series that invariably portray the theme.

Analyzing expectations and projections for this year’s Halloween, Pinterest has shared data on searches related to the theme on its platform. The numbers indicate that celebrations will be inspired elements of pop culture and driven rave parties.

For Generation Z, which represents 42% of Pinterest’s global audience, Halloween is directly linked to movies, music, costumes, themed food, and environments – all notable aspects for brands looking to explore the potential of this occasion.

When it comes to costumes, users who turn to Pinterest for Halloween costume ideas are searching for inspiration from music, movies, series, and even Formula 1. Analyzing the period between 2022 and 2023, data released the platform reveals that “RBD Halloween costumes” topped the searches, with a growth of 460%. The “Appalachian Gothic” style also increased 405% compared to 2022. Other notable searches include “One Piece Halloween costumes” (up 180%) and “Hunger Games Halloween costumes” (up 45%).

Meanwhile, searches for “Formula 1 Halloween costumes” increased 230%, with related searches like “Ferrari Halloween costume” rising 65% among Generation Z users.

When it comes to parties, Pinterest users are looking for ways to enhance their Halloween productions to make them spooky for everyone. Searches for “Halloween maze,” “haunted hallway ideas,” and “haunted Halloween forest” increased 225%, 225%, and 105% respectively compared to 2022.

In terms of party themes, two of the main trends this year are retrospectives: searches for “neon Halloween party” increased 145% compared to the previous year, while interest in “disco Halloween party” grew 125%.

The Generation Z population is also getting into the Halloween spirit in the kitchen, transforming their favorite foods into extravagant and attractive treats. Pinterest searches Generation Z users include “Halloween pizza,” “Halloween waffles,” “Halloween stuffed peppers,” and “Halloween hot dogs,” which increased 120%, 110%, 75%, and 70% respectively.

As predicted in last year’s Pinterest Predicts report, rave culture is booming in 2023. With Halloween-inspired electronic music festivals taking place throughout October, Pinterest users are searching for “rave looks” (up 450% compared to the previous year), “alien rave outfits” (up 190% from last year), “mermaid rave outfits” (up 170% from the previous year), and “Halloween rave costumes” (up 180% from the previous year).

In conclusion, Halloween celebrations are set to be influenced pop culture references and rave aesthetics, capturing the interests of Generation Z. Brands can tap into this trend incorporating these themes into their marketing and products, offering consumers exciting and engaging experiences for this festive occasion.

Sources:

– Pinterest data