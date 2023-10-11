“Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House Outfit Takes Center Stage for Halloween”

This Halloween, people are looking to channel their inner Ken from the “Barbie” movie. Specifically, Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House outfit has gained significant attention and has garnered 21.5 million views on TikTok. The character, portrayed Ryan Gosling, went through multiple outfit changes throughout the film, but it’s his distinctive outfit in the Mojo Dojo Casa House scene that has captured the interest of many.

In the movie, Ken returns to Barbieland from the real world and tries to introduce patriarchy into the formerly matriarchal society. As part of his takeover, he remakes Barbie’s Dreamhouse into the Mojo Dojo Casa House. Ken’s outfit during this scene includes a faux fur white statement coat, a horse pendant, cat-eye sunglasses, a lightning headband, fingerless black gloves, a fanny pack with “Ken” on it, and black pants. Notably, the signature outfit is completed with three Tag Heuer gold watches, as Ryan Gosling has been a brand ambassador for the watch company.

Independent product companies have capitalized on the popularity of Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House style showcasing their own replicas on TikTok. The site mojodojocasahouse.shop offers a horse pendant and Ken fanny pack that are identical to what Ken wore in the movie scene. However, the most coveted piece of the costume is the white faux fur jacket. Etsy seller Jenny Burns has even created a limited-edition Ken-inspired faux fur jacket priced at $750, which can be found on her Etsy shop.

With Halloween right around the corner, the Mojo Dojo Casa House cosplay trend is expected to gain even more traction. As the success of the “Barbie” movie continues, it comes as no surprise that Barbie and Ken are among the most popular pop culture-themed Halloween costumes this year.

Sources:

– “Barbie” movie

– TikTok videos on Mojo Dojo Casa House Ken Costume

– mojodojocasahouse.shop

– Jenny Burns’ Etsy shop

– Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie

– Boohoo’s predictions for Halloween 2023 costumes