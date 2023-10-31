New and Creative Halloween Costumes Take Over Social Media

Social media platforms, particularly TikTok, have been buzzing with the Halloween spirit as users share their inventive and playful costumes. From costumes inspired viral moments and popular memes to tributes to beloved celebrities, this year’s Halloween looks are taking creativity to a whole new level.

One popular trend this year is costumes inspired recent headlines and viral memes. The “Mexican aliens bodies” meme, born from the presentation of alleged “nonhuman” beings at Mexico’s congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena, has made its way into costume form. YouTube star Grace Helbig and TikTok user @Anfre_Bish both donned alien meme costumes, showcasing their creativity and niche sense of humor.

Another viral moment that inspired Halloween costumes is the “Plane Woman” incident. TikTok user @naazmotv dressed as Tiffany Gomas, who was kicked off a flight after claiming a person at the back of the plane was “not real.” The caption of @naazmotv’s video humorously summed up the Halloween spirit, stating, “If 2023 was a Halloween costume.”

Memes themselves have also come to life this Halloween. The Canadian children’s television show “Nanalan'” has become a popular meme on TikTok, featuring a grandma puppet singing about a “wonderful girl.” TikTok user @AutumnBxx and another person dressed as the show’s characters, bringing the meme to life.

Additionally, the “Me as a little baby” meme, originating from a TikTok video featuring a puppet with a green cap and white body, has become a staple this Halloween. Parents and older siblings have shown the video to toddlers and children, creating a humorous costume idea. A commenter on a video showcasing the costume asked, “dude, how did you so accurately dress up as me as a baby?”

Halloween costumes paying tribute to viral kids from local news have also emerged. The iconic “I like turtles” viral video from 2007 inspired a TikTok user to recreate the clip’s chyron as part of their costume. Another user drew inspiration from the “apparently kid” interview from 2014, imitating Noah Ritter’s memorable phrases and expressions.

Of course, pop culture references are always popular costume choices. This year, many channeled Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and The Eras Tour. Some donned outfits matching Swift and Kelce, while others wore costumes representing the friendship bracelets exchanged at Swift’s concerts. Some even humorously portrayed the Ticketmaster debacle when fans tried to buy tickets to Swift’s tour.

Whether inspired viral moments, memes, or beloved celebrities, this year’s Halloween costumes on social media are a testament to people’s creativity and enthusiasm for embracing pop culture references and current events.

