Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Attacked While Documenting Night in Los Angeles

Halle Bailey’s boyfriend, known as DDG, has revealed that he was attacked while out alone in Los Angeles, California. The YouTuber was documenting his night on his Snapchat Stories when someone suddenly came up and assaulted him in the dark.

DDG explained that he decided to take a shortcut through an alleyway to reach his car faster. However, he soon noticed suspicious noises in the background, which made him realize that he might be followed. As he continued to film himself, someone quickly approached him, and the incident took place. DDG managed to capture the person fleeing after the attack.

The day after the incident, DDG shared footage on Snapchat showing himself wearing a neck brace and visibly upset. He revealed that he had been attacked and informed his followers that he had just left the hospital and was advised to lay low for a while to recover. Despite the video of the attack becoming a joke to some, DDG emphasized the seriousness of the matter and the potential harm that can come from such incidents.

DDG admitted that he did not know the identity of his attacker. The investigation is ongoing, and DDG’s followers are anxiously awaiting updates on the situation.

This incident serves as a reminder that even public figures can fall victim to acts of violence. DDG’s experience highlights the importance of personal safety and security, especially when documenting personal moments on social media platforms.

Sources: The U.S. Sun