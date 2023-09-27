Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Addresses Baby Rumors, Explains Where Babies Come From

Rumors have been circulating that actress Halle Bailey is pregnant with her boyfriend DDG’s child. DDG, whose birth name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., took to Snapchat to address the speculation and answer the question, “Where do babies come from?”

In the Snapchat video, DDG filmed himself driving and read the fans’ inquiry on the screen. He responded, “A lot of the times, babies come from kissing. So when y’all be out here kissing these random people, y’all don’t understand that saliva gets into the uterus and actually encaptures the egg, and then that’s how women get pregnant. So, y’all need to watch where y’all put your mouth at.” This lighthearted response suggests that DDG is not taking the pregnancy rumors seriously.

The rumors about Halle’s pregnancy have been fueled her choice of outfits in recent appearances. She has been seen wearing loosely-fitted clothes and concealing her belly. This has led fans to speculate that she is trying to hide a baby bump. However, it is important to note that Halle has not confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumors.

In addition to the baby rumors, DDG recently revealed that he was the victim of a scary attack while out alone in Los Angeles. He documented the incident on Snapchat, capturing the start of the attack and the person running away. DDG was seen leaving the hospital wearing a neck brace and shared with his followers that he was in severe pain. He emphasized the seriousness of the situation and expressed his concern for his safety.

Halle and DDG have been linked since January 2022, but they only confirmed their romance on March 23, 2022. It remains to be seen if the pregnancy rumors are true, as neither Halle nor DDG have made any official statements about it.

