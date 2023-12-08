Halle Bailey Shuts Down Body Shamers and Pregnancy Rumors

Summary: Halle Bailey responds to body shamers and pregnancy rumors, expressing gratitude for her real supporters.

Halle Bailey, known for her vibrant red dress that stole the show at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Color Purple,” has recently found herself at the center of pregnancy rumors. However, the talented actress and singer has decided to speak out against body shamers and rumors, expressing her gratitude for her real supporters.

Bailey, who has been in a relationship with Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. for 18 months now, has previously spoken about her desire to have a large family. However, she is tired of the constant scrutiny and speculation about her personal life. In response to fans and followers who have been focusing more on her body than her talent, Bailey took to Instagram to set the record straight.

In her post, she expressed her gratitude for her true supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies and show unconditional love. Being constantly under the microscope is not easy for anyone, and Bailey wants to remind people to focus on her work and talent rather than spreading baseless rumors.

After being controversially cast as the titular character in “The Little Mermaid” four years ago, Bailey is no stranger to criticism and scrutiny. This latest rumor is just another example of how she is continually being micro-analyzed both fans and the press.

Despite the negativity, Bailey remains poised and confident in her own skin. She wants to celebrate her success and talent rather than getting caught up in unnecessary gossip and rumors. In the end, her message to her supporters is clear: thank you for your love and respect, and let’s focus on what really matters – her incredible performance and artistry.