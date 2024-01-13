Halle Bailey Shares Joyous News of Her Baby Boy’s Arrival

Halle Bailey, the talented actress known for her role in “The Little Mermaid,” surprised her fans as she announced the arrival of her baby boy. After successfully concealing her pregnancy, the 23-year-old star finally revealed the news on her Instagram. The speculations about her pregnancy had been circulating for quite some time, but Bailey managed to keep the details under wraps.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bailey shared a precious image holding her newborn son’s hand while showcasing a gold bracelet engraved with the name “Halo” around his tiny wrist. Overwhelmed with joy, Bailey expressed her gratitude for the arrival of her son, calling him the greatest gift that the year 2023 could bring. She shared, “Welcome to the world, my halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

Bailey has been in a relationship with rapper and social media personality DDG since 2022. DDG also shared the same image on his Instagram page, expressing his love and adoration for his son. He captioned the post, “My biggest blessing far, son son… never been so in love, baby halo.”

Celebrities and well-wishers flooded the comments section of the Instagram post to congratulate the new parents. Superstar Nicki Minaj, who already knew about the baby’s impending arrival, warmly welcomed Halo into the world. She wrote, “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you… congrats, mama!” Singer Jojo also extended her congratulations, calling Bailey a “beautiful angel.”

The arrival of Halle Bailey’s baby boy comes as a delightful surprise to her fans and followers. The young actress has shown incredible strength in keeping her pregnancy private, and now, she begins an exciting new chapter as a mother. As fans eagerly look forward to glimpses of little Halo, there is no doubt that the talented actress will excel in her new role as a devoted parent.