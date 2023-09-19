Halle Bailey Pregnancy Clues Emerge: Snapchat Stories Fuel Speculation

Fans of Halle Bailey have been speculating about her potential pregnancy, and recent Snapchat Stories shared her boyfriend have added fuel to the rumors. Halle, best known for her role as Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid,” has been dating YouTuber DDG for about a year.

In the Snapchat Stories, DDG surprises Halle with a trip to a jewelry store, documenting their shopping spree. They were seen trying on necklaces, with DDG mentioning that one piece cost $40,000. Both celebrities were wearing face masks, and Halle was seen wearing a baggy Varsity jacket, which allowed her to cover up her stomach.

This isn’t the first time that fans have noticed potential pregnancy clues. At the MTV Video Music Awards, Halle wore a flowy orange gown that completely concealed her stomach. Sources also revealed that she avoided the event’s pink carpet and was cautious about physical contact with others.

Fans have been pointing out Halle’s choice of loose-fitting clothing and her posing techniques in recent photoshoots, suggesting that she may be attempting to conceal a possible baby bump. In a video compilation shared online, Halle was seen with what looked like a potential baby bump. Another TikTok video showed Halle and her sister, Chloe, posing for a photo with a fan, where fans again spotted possible pregnancy clues.

While these clues have sparked speculation, neither Halle nor DDG has officially confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumors. However, fans continue to closely follow their posts and appearances for further indications.

