Halle Bailey Accused of Deleting Comments Amid Pregnancy Speculation

There has been ongoing speculation that actress Halle Bailey is pregnant with her boyfriend DDG’s child. Fans have been closely examining Halle’s appearance for any signs of pregnancy, including changes in her face shape and nose. However, recent accusations suggest that Halle is deleting comments related to these speculations on her social media.

One Instagram user with the handle @nina.williams._ claimed that their previous comment about Halle’s face had been deleted. They had mentioned that they noticed a change in Halle’s face, possibly indicating pregnancy. This deletion has sparked further discussion among fans about the truth behind the rumors.

Other fans have also pointed out differences in Halle’s nose shape, speculating that it might be spreading due to pregnancy. Commenting on one of Halle’s Instagram posts, followers discussed the changes they observed in her face, with some expressing their belief that she is pregnant. These comments have added to the speculation surrounding Halle’s possible pregnancy.

Fans have been gathering clues that support the theory of Halle’s pregnancy, including her consistent choice of baggy and oversized clothing. At the 2021 MTV VMAs, Halle opted for a loose-fitting gown and reportedly avoided being photographed on the pink carpet. At Paris Fashion Week, she strategically posed to hide her stomach while wearing an oversized coat. These fashion choices have further fueled speculation about her pregnancy.

Additionally, Halle’s recent wardrobe has consisted mainly of oversized jackets and loose-fitting pants. This, along with her behavior at events and her choice of beverages, such as only drinking water while her partner enjoys wine, has led fans to believe that she is pregnant.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Halle has not directly addressed the rumors surrounding her alleged pregnancy. As fans continue to discuss and speculate, Halle remains tight-lipped on the matter.

Sources:

– The US Sun