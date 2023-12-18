Whale’s Intestines Yield Valuable Treasure After Death

A recent discovery on the shores of La Palma, a Canary Island, has revealed an unexpected treasure hidden within the deceased body of a sperm whale. During an examination of the whale’s digestive system, experts found a solid object adhered to its colon. Much to their surprise, the object turned out to be ambergris, also known as “floating gold,” which is highly sought after perfumers and can fetch a hefty price.

Traditionally, the origin of ambergris remained a mystery until the rise of large-scale whaling in the 19th century. It is created within the digestive system of sperm whales as a result of ingesting squid and cuttlefish, which cannot be fully digested. Over time, these indigestible substances combine and solidify, eventually forming ambergris. While it is often found floating in the sea after being expelled from the whale’s body, in rare cases, like the one with the whale in La Palma, the ambergris grows to such a size that it causes the whale’s intestine to rupture, leading to its death.

Due to conservation efforts, trade in ambergris is now banned in countries such as the United States, Australia, and India, as part of wider measures to protect whales. However, in this particular case, the Institute of Animal Health and Food Security at the University of Las Palmas, where the examination took place, is seeking a potential buyer for the discovered ambergris. The estimated value of the solid lump is around half a million dollars (€500,000).

Antonio Fernández Rodríguez, the head of the institute, hopes that the proceeds from the sale of the ambergris can contribute to supporting the victims affected the volcanic eruption that occurred in La Palma in 2021. This unexpected find serves as a reminder of the hidden treasures that can be found even in the most unexpected places.