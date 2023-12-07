Florida Tops the List as New Yorkers Seek Affordable Living Options

Amid rising costs and the continuation of remote work, many individuals in today’s economy are on the lookout for more affordable places to live – and this trend is particularly evident among New Yorkers.

New York State, and especially New York City, is notorious for its high cost of living. Housing expenses, in particular, take a significant toll. According to Zumper, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan has reached a staggering $4,225 in 2023, marking an 8% increase compared to the previous year. Given these figures, it comes as no surprise that countless New Yorkers are exploring alternatives elsewhere.

USA Today reports that approximately 545,500 residents left New York for other states in 2022, showcasing a broader national trend that has been unfolding over the past few years. The U.S. Census Bureau reveals that the number of people moving from one state to another rose from nearly 7.9 million in 2021 to almost 8.2 million in 2022.

Florida emerges as the most sought-after destination for migrating New Yorkers, with 91,201 individuals making the move in 2022. Other popular choices include New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, states like Wyoming, Montana, Iowa, and Mississippi saw fewer than 500 New Yorkers relocating there.

Despite the net influx of people to New York in 2022 being the highest in a decade, the state still experienced a population loss of 244,000 individuals. The primary reasons for leaving New York were a better quality of life, lower cost of living, the opportunity to upsize, flexible work arrangements, and the desire to live closer to family members.

To sum up, affordable living has become a top priority for New Yorkers seeking to improve their financial situation. As the housing market continues to pose challenges, individuals are increasingly drawn to states like Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, where they can find a more manageable cost of living and better quality of life.