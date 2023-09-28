Haley and Ramaswamy Clash Over TikTok in Republican Debate

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy engaged in a heated exchange over the use of TikTok during the second Republican presidential debate. Haley criticized Ramaswamy for joining the social media platform, stating that TikTok is one of the most dangerous apps because it allows China to harvest the data of American users. She expressed concerns about the potential vulnerability of the United States as a result of China’s access to personal information.

Ramaswamy defended his decision to join TikTok, explaining that he aimed to connect with the younger generation of Americans on their preferred platform. However, he also emphasized the need to regulate social media and restrict its use children under the age of 16.

Haley accused Ramaswamy of helping China develop medicines in China instead of America, further emphasizing the dangers of TikTok. Ramaswamy countered stating that the Republican Party should focus on winning elections rather than engaging in personal insults. He highlighted the importance of reaching the next generation and declared his commitment to surround himself with competent individuals who can contribute to policy discussions.

The clash between Haley and Ramaswamy reflects the differing perspectives within the Republican Party on the issue of TikTok and its potential implications. While Haley expressed concerns about national security and data privacy, Ramaswamy emphasized the importance of connecting with young voters on their preferred platforms.

The Republican debate included seven candidates, with prominent figures such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The discussion on TikTok highlighted the ongoing debate within the Republican Party on the role of technology in politics and the need for effective policy responses.

