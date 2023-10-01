Nikki Haley Criticizes Vivek Ramaswamy’s Use of TikTok, Citing Chinese Communist Party Threats

In a recent interview, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley expressed her disagreement with fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s support of the Chinese-owned video sharing platform, TikTok. Haley criticized Ramaswamy for using TikTok simply because it is politically popular, despite the known “dangerous” threats posed the Chinese Communist Party.

Haley’s criticism stems from her belief that TikTok is a tool used the Chinese government for espionage purposes. She warned of the potential dangers associated with the app, including access to personal data such as contacts, financial information, and emails. Haley emphasized that educating Americans, especially young users, about the risks of TikTok is crucial.

Ramaswamy defended his decision to join TikTok, arguing that the Republican Party needs to reach young voters where they are. He stated that winning elections requires connecting with the next generation and that he is the only candidate talking about reaching young people.

During a previous GOP debate, Haley confronted Ramaswamy about his support of TikTok, calling it one of the most dangerous social media apps. She expressed frustration with his stance and questioned his judgment, claiming that his support of TikTok may indicate ties to Chinese business dealings.

The issue of TikTok highlights the wider debate within the Republican Party about how to engage with young voters and the potential security risks associated with popular social media platforms. As the 2024 presidential race unfolds, candidates like Haley and Ramaswamy will continue to discuss their positions on various issues, aiming to secure the support of voters and address concerns surrounding national security.

