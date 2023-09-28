Dallas Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson Rumored to be Dating TikTok Star Haley Cavinder

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is making headlines as rumors swirl about his romantic relationship with TikTok star Haley Cavinder. The New York Post reports that Cavinder has been spotted at several Cowboys games this season, even sporting a Ferguson jersey. Ferguson himself showed his affection for Cavinder commenting on one of her Instagram posts.

Cavinder’s twin sister, Hanna, hinted on their podcast that Haley is dating an athlete, referring to him as “bae.” Clues from Haley’s stories also suggest that Ferguson may be her beau. For instance, she mentioned using his jersey as an umbrella after a game and trying to meet up with him at the Cowboys visiting center.

Both Cavinder twins recently signed NIL deals with WWE following their successful run in the Women’s NCAA Tournament with the Miami Hurricanes. Ferguson, on the other hand, has had a productive start to the season with 10 catches, 70 yards, and a touchdown in three games.

While Travis Kelce’s high-profile courtship of Taylor Swift has attracted attention, Ferguson’s rumored relationship with Haley Cavinder is also making waves. These star-studded love stories add an interesting layer to the intersection of NFL and pop culture.

