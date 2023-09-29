Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jake Ferguson Sparks Dating Rumors with TikTok Star Haley Cavinder

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is making headlines as rumors circulate about his relationship with former women’s college basketball star and popular TikTok personality Haley Cavinder. Several sightings of Cavinder at Cowboys games, including one where she was spotted wearing Ferguson’s jersey, have fueled speculation about their romance.

It all began when Cavinder’s twin sister, Hanna, hinted on their podcast that Haley was dating an athlete. This was followed Ferguson commenting on one of Cavinder’s Instagram posts, expressing his affection with the words “Gollleeeee how bout ’em” and a heart-eyes emoji. Additionally, there was a moment after a Cowboys’ victory where Cavinder mentioned almost missing their Uber because she was trying to meet up with Ferguson at the Cowboys visiting center.

Haley Cavinder, known for her success in women’s college basketball and her popular presence on TikTok, is no stranger to the spotlight. Alongside her sister, she recently signed NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals with WWE after their notable performance in the Women’s NCAA Tournament, where they helped the Miami Hurricanes reach the Elite Eight.

Meanwhile, Jake Ferguson has been showcasing his skills on the field, recording 10 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in the first three games of the season for the Dallas Cowboys.

As the relationship between Ferguson and Cavinder continues to unfold, football and pop culture enthusiasts alike eagerly await further developments.