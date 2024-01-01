Annual Reflection: A Year of Growth and Change for the Cavinder Twins

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, have expressed their gratitude for the past year in a recent Instagram video. Looking back on an eventful 2023, the sisters reminisced about their impressive Elite Eight run in the NCAA tournament with the Miami Hurricanes. However, they also shared their decision to move on from basketball and explore new opportunities.

After a successful run in March Madness, the 22-year-old siblings announced their departure from the sport. In a joint social media post in April, they bid farewell to Miami and expressed their appreciation for the love and support they received from the university and the city. They thanked their teammates and coaches for welcoming them as family and being part of a historic season. Ultimately, Haley and Hanna decided not to take their fifth year of eligibility and embarked on a new chapter in their lives.

While their basketball journey came to an end, the Cavinder twins quickly found new avenues to pursue. In June, they made their WWE television debut as part of NXT, showcasing their athleticism and entertainment skills. Having signed NIL deals with WWE in December 2021, their transition to the wrestling world seemed like a natural progression.

Expanding their reach beyond the wrestling ring, the Cavinders launched the “Twin Talk” podcast over the summer. This platform allowed them to connect with their fans on a deeper level and share their experiences, insights, and stories.

However, the story doesn’t end there. In a surprising twist in October, Haley announced her decision to return to college basketball for the 2024-25 season. Her agent, Jeff Hoffman, revealed that her love for the sport was undeniable, and she was eager to step back onto the court. Shortly after, Haley committed to the TCU Horned Frogs, marking her final rodeo in college basketball.

As they navigate through their respective journeys, the Cavinder twins have shown resilience, adaptability, and a thirst for growth. From basketball to wrestling to podcasting and back to basketball, they have embraced change and seized opportunities, leaving a lasting impact on the sports world. We look forward to witnessing their future accomplishments and the next chapters in their lives.