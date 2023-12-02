Hainan Province’s Offshore Duty Free Sales Surge to Record High, Driven Promotional Activity

Offshore duty free sales in Hainan province, China, have reached an all-time high of CNY40.7 billion (US$5.8 billion) in the first 11 months of this year, representing a significant increase of 26.1% compared to the same period last year. This surge in sales has been attributed to a series of promotional activities aimed at boosting consumption and driving market growth, including the issuance of duty free shopping vouchers the Haikou and Sanya authorities.

The number of duty free shoppers also saw a substantial rise, reaching 6.23 million, which translates to a remarkable increase of 59.6%. However, this increase in footfall also indicates a softening in spend per customer. Despite this, a diverse range of duty free items were purchased, with a total of 47.99 million items flying off the shelves, reflecting a solid growth rate of 4.5%.

The promotional activities and discounts offered duty free retailers in Hainan have attracted both domestic and international shoppers. Miss Cao from Hubei Province expressed her satisfaction with the substantial discounts she received during her shopping experience in Hainan. Through social media research, she availed a nearly 60% discount on a Helena Rubinstein face cream set and saved CNY1,000 (US$14.40) on a new smartphone. She was also able to purchase gold jewelry at a lower price compared to mainland retail stores. The availability of such discounts at duty free stores made her journey from Haikou to Sanya worthwhile.

To meet the demands of consumers and businesses, Haikou Customs has implemented a series of reforms to streamline the review and approval process. These reforms include convenient delivery options such as mail delivery, pick-up upon return, instant pick-up after purchase, and guaranteed instant pickup. In addition, Sanya has introduced pilot projects to extend offshore duty free shopping privileges to business jet and cruise passengers on domestic routes.

Furthermore, Haikou Customs is taking steps to crack down on smuggling activities through mail delivery and “proxy purchases.” Educational seminars have been conducted to raise awareness about the stable and sustainable implementation of offshore duty free policies. Yang Gang, Head of Offshore Duty Free and Express Delivery and Mail Management Section at the Port Supervision Department of Haikou Customs, emphasized ongoing reforms to improve the efficiency and regulatory framework of the duty free market.

As Hainan continues to solidify its position as an international tourism and shopping hub, these initiatives will play a crucial role in propelling its evolution. With record-breaking sales and continued efforts to enhance the duty free market, Hainan Province is poised to attract even more shoppers in the years to come.

