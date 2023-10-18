Haikou Customs Reports Increase in Offshore Duty Free Sales in Hainan Province

Offshore duty-free sales in Hainan province, supervised Haikou Customs, have reached CNY34.94 billion (US$4.89 billion) for the first nine months of the year, a year-on-year increase of 28.6%. The number of purchases reached 41.5 million, up 6.7% from the previous year, with the number of shoppers increasing 56.3%. The high number of shoppers can be attributed to the prolonged store closures in August and September of the previous year due to a COVID outbreak on the island.

Cosmetics, jewellery, and watches were the top-selling duty-free items on Hainan island during this period, with shopping amounts of CNY14.09 billion (US$1.97 billion), CNY0.5 billion (US$70 million), and CNY3.66 billion (US$511.6 million), respectively. Bags, clothing, and mobile phones also saw significant growth in purchases, with increases of 74.3%, 92.7%, and 15.8%, respectively.

To make duty-free shopping more convenient, the Hainan authorities introduced the “guarantee and pick up” and “buy and pick up” methods in addition to the original “mail delivery” or “return to the island for pick up” methods. The “guarantee and pick up” method allows travelers to pick up duty-free goods with a unit price of CNY50,000 (US$7,000) or above, while the “buy and pick up” method is for goods with a unit price of CNY20,000 (US$2,800) or less. These methods reduce distribution and warehousing pressure while meeting the shopping demands of consumers.

Since the implementation of the new policy, Haikou Customs has supervised CNY1.66 billion (US$232.4 million) worth of “buy and pick up” shopping and CNY41.37 million (US$5.78 million) worth of “guarantee and pick up” purchases. In total, Haikou Customs has supervised offshore duty-free sales of CNY202.4 billion (US$28.3 billion) since the implementation of offshore duty-free shopping in April 2011.

